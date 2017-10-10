History: The annual Snowmass cut

"Annual Snowmass cut yields 208 truckloads," The Aspen Times reported Oct. 9, 1980. "Woodsmen in 208 vehicles hauled away an estimated 200 cords of logs during the annual firewood cut at the Snowmass ski area over the Sept 27-28 weekend. On Saturday, 160 vehicles were directed to areas where logs were piles at the bottom of the Big Burn, near the trestle, at the Ullrhof restaurant and on upper Fanny Hill. The activity was scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm both days. On Sunday, 48 vehicles arrived and 10 others were turned back at 1 pm because the supply of wood was exhausted. Cutting areas were on Alpine Springs trails and at the bottom of High Alpine. Organized by Snowmass Trails manager Tom Marshall, the firewood cut utilized logs cleared from the ski area during trail widening and cleanup projects. Tree-length logs and shorter sections of aspen, lodgepole pine and Englemann spruce were piled at distribution points by Snowmass trail crews. Half of the logs were aspen and the other half were pine and spruce. The wood was offered at no cost. Started in the early 1970's, the project has been held annually except for one fall when major trail work was not carried on at Snowmass. There are plans to schedule another activity next fall."