Clark’s Market Snowmass to host event benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims
September 1, 2017
Clark's Market Snowmass will host an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to raise money to send to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. The market will make a matching donation on all of the proceeds collected, manager Allison Morrison said Thursday.
Free hot dogs will be given to people making a donation of any amount (dry goods are not being accepted), and the market will have its smoker fired up. Checks should be made out to the American Red Cross with notation that it is for the Hurricane Harvey relief, Morrison said.
For more, call Clark's Market Snowmass at 970-923-9575.
