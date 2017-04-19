Challenge Aspen announces new development director | AspenTimes.com

Challenge Aspen announced April 13 that Grace Nims will join the nonprofit organization as development director beginning April 24.

Nims previously served as the development director of the Aspen Art Museum. In her 11 years at the museum, she played an important role in its new building project and $75 million capital and endowment campaign, according to a Challenge Aspen statement. Originally from Virginia, Nims earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Challenge Aspen team and look forward to helping the organization achieve its important mission as well as expand its reach in our local, national and international community," Nims said in the statement.

"Challenge Aspen is very fortunate that Grace is joining our team," Challenge Aspen Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hauser said. "She brings great experience and skills to our organization. Grace will help move our mission forward."