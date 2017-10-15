Aspen High photo club announces top 3 photos from college fair

Aspen High School Photography Club announced the winners of its inaugural photo contest.

With the help from co-sponsors, The Colorado Western Slope College Fair and Anderson Ranch Arts Center, along with our club mentor professional photographer Kate Holstein, the winners were picked from 102 photos submitted by 34 students representing 15 Western Slope high schools.

Anderson Ranch donated the printing of the top 15 photographs, which were exhibited during the College Fair.

Josef Lloyd of Basalt High School won first place with his photo title "infantile." Lloyd will get a weeklong photography workshop at Anderson Ranch

Second place went to Kate Wasson of Summit High School for "Safari Monks." Annika Fowles of Summit High School took third with her photo "Blue Doors."