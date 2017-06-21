AREDAY brings solution-oriented documentaries to Snowmass Village | AspenTimes.com

There are now 7.4 billion people on Earth. More than a billion of them don't have any electricity. Many don't have enough to meet basic needs like educating children and feeding families.

The documentary "Power," which screens Saturday at 2 p.m. at American Renewable Energy Day's Impact Film festival in Snowmass Village, looks at energy globally — at how some corners of the earth use so much it's causing global warming while others don't have any. It's one of 15 solution-oriented environmental documentaries screening at the conference on Friday and Saturday.

"We're living in a world of energy scarcity," one expert says early in the 35-minute documentary, which debuted in November at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Morocco.

Directed by Oscar nominee Michele Ohayon, "Power" looks at the issue of energy inequality on an intimate and personal level.

Impact Film is free and open to the public. It features nine films Friday and six Saturday at Snowmass Village Town Hall. Screenings begin at noon daily.

Read the full story about the AREDAY film festival in The Aspen Times on Friday.

