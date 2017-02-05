Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District and Town Council to discuss MOU on temporary site at Rodeo Grounds Monday | AspenTimes.com

This evening, the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District and the Snowmass Town Council will review a memorandum of understanding to permit the fire district to operate at the Rodeo Lot for 18 months while its new station is constructed.

The town of Snowmass Village owns this parcel, which is home to the Snowmass Rodeo during the summer and a day skier parking lot throughout the winter.

Upon evaluating about 10 sites around the village, the Snowmass fire district determined that the contestant parking area of the Rodeo Lot would best meet the community’s safety needs.

The temporary fire facility will include a 4,200-square-foot structure that resembles a tent, along with two modular mobile structures that will house an administrative office, conference room and crew quarters, Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection Fire Chief Scott Thompson informed the council and the planning commission at a joint meeting Dec. 19.

The Snowmass fire protection district is on track to demolish its existing station on Owl Creek Road around April 1, fire marshal John Mele confirmed Friday.

“There’s a lot of making sure everything works right with the interim facility,” Mele said. “And that’s what Monday is all about.

“All of us are committed to make sure the community feels good about the move.”

The Town Council meeting will commence at 4 p.m. at Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road.