Snowmass snowmaker honored by Colorado Ski Country | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Skiing Co.'s Drew Warren was recognized by Colorado Ski Country USA as the snowmaker of the year in the Colorado ski industry.

The trade association for the state's resort presented awards for numerous accomplishments Thursday at its annual convention in Denver.

Warren is quickly becoming an integral part of the Snowmass snowmaking crew after five years on the job, Colorado Ski Country said in its recognition.

"His cool-under-fire demeanor and unparalleled attention to detail make him an exceptional snowmaking controller, dedicated to learning and mastery of the craft," the trade association said.

Warren is a team player who communicates effectively and keeps a positive attitude at all times, the association said.

"He's dedicated to a career in the Colorado ski industry, working tirelessly seven days a week to ensure the quality of products for Aspen Snowmass' guests," Colorado Ski Country said.