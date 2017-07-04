Snowmass mountain bike victim IDed as David Duff of Kentucky | AspenTimes.com

The victim of Monday's fatal mountain bike crash was the owner of an Aspen-area home who once ran a family coal business in Kentucky.

David Duff, 67, of Chavies, Kentucky, died after crashing a mountain bike at Snowmass Ski Area, authorities said. Duff reportedly went over a jump on the Valhalla trail, then lost control when he landed on a second jump. Valhalla trail is located Elk Camp side of the ski area, which provides lift access to mountain bikers during the summer.

"The cause of death was from a neck fracture after a fall from his bike," the Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a statement issued at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday. "The manner is accidental."

Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle told The Aspen Times on Monday that he believed Duff's death was the first fatality since Snowmass began offering lift-served riding.

Duff, through a Kentucky-based limited liability company called Water Mtr, has owned a house out side of Aspen, at 1720 McLain Flats Road, since December 2012, according to Pitkin County property records. He paid $15 million for the 8,000-square-foot home, records show.

Duff once owned Pine Branch Coal before selling the company, reported WYMT, an media outlet based in Eastern Kentucky.

"He never wanted attention but was very generous with his time and money for various causes," according to WYMT.