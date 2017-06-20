Snowmass adventure center gets final approval from forest service | AspenTimes.com

The U.S. Forest Service granted final approvals Tuesday that will allow Aspen Skiing Co. to build its "Lost Forest" summer adventure center at Snowmass Ski Area.

Skico announced plans to add an alpine coaster, canopy tour, challenge course, climbing wall, and expanded hiking and biking trails — all of which will open for summer 2018.

Some components of the projects are scheduled to open sooner, according to Skico spokeswoman Liz Rovira. The Breathtaker Coaster, the only year-round element in the plan, will open in December 2017 and the goal is to have some of the new trails completed this fall, Rovira said.

Construction of all the amenities will start this summer.

"We are starting, doing everything we can without cutting trees right now, regarding Lost Forest," Rovira said.

Skico officials hope to have a timber contract by the end of this week to clear terrain for the coaster and bike trails, she said.

Skico announced plans in November 2014 for the summer adventure center. An updated Snowmass Master Development Plan was submitted to the White River National Forest for review in August 2015. The final step in the review was assessing three objections that were filed over a draft Record of Decision. Two objections were withdrawn and one denied, according to Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

"We are excited to make these projects a reality and improve year-round recreation opportunities at Snowmass," Fitzwilliams said in a statement.