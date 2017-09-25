Snowmaking operations get an early start at Loveland Ski Area

Snow guns began pouring snow onto the slopes at Loveland Ski Area early Monday morning, as preparations got underway for a mid-October opening of the mountain.

"It's a little bit early," ski area spokesman John Sellers said. "Typically, we start the last weekend in September, but that is solely weather dependent."

And the weather forecast going into October calls for cold and dry conditions, a snowmaker's dream. "We got about 4 inches of snow on Saturday, and had a nice cold dry night last night. The guns fired up at midnight," Sellers said.

Unusually warm conditions last fall and in 2015 delayed opening day for Loveland until early November. Loveland hadn't opened that late in the previous 20 years, he said.

