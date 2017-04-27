Silt man arrested for sex assault on child | AspenTimes.com

Eagle County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday and charged him with sexually assaulting a child in El Jebel, according to a statement.

Leonardo Bello Alvarado of Silt also was charged with criminal impersonation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges are all felonies.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the sexual assault April 16 and began an investigation at that time, according to the statement. Alvarado is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the statement.