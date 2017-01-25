Senior skiing opportunities in Aspen, Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

Senior skiing groups have lined up a few dates to get together and hit the mountains.

At 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays they meet at the front doors of Merry-Go-Round Restaurant, and at noon at the west room of the Merry-Go-Round. The restaurant is located at the top of the Exhibition lift at Aspen Highlands.

At 10 a.m. Thursdays, seniors meet at the Snowmass Mall’s main ticket office. They also gather at noon Thursdays at Gwyn’s High Alpine restaurant, located at the top of the Alpine Springs lift on Snowmass.

Fridays, the senior group skis Aspen Mountain, with gatherings at 10 a.m. by the fireplace inside the mountaintop Sundeck restaurant, and noon at Bonnie’s, a mid-mountain restaurant off Tourtelotte Park.

Seniors must have their own lift ticket or ski pass to participate.

For more details on the senior skiing groups, contact 970-920-5432.

Also in March, the Winter Sports Dinner will be held at the Elks Club. More info is at 970-920-5432.