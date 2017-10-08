Second round of early winter expected around Aspen late Sunday into Monday

Round 2 of October snow is expected if you are planning to travel Sunday night and Monday in the Colorado mountains or over to the Front Range.

Aspen and the surrounding areas will be in a winter storm advisory starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and lasting until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning. Up to a foot is predicted in some areas.

The NWS says snow will begin to fall over the northern and central Colorado mountains Sunday night “as a storm systems sweeps over the area from the northwest.”

Storm totals of 4 to 8 inches with up to 12 inches in some areas are forecast for the Elk, West Elk, Sawatch, Elkhead, Park, Gore, Flat Tops mountains, according to the weather service. Wind gusts up to 30 mph also are expected.

Upgrade to Winter Storm Warning Front Range Mountains & Foothills (6-12") & I-25 Corridor (4-7") late this eve-Monday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/xmZhGUw338 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 8, 2017

Aspen’s forecast is for 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight into Monday with a high of 40 degrees, but dropping to 18 degrees overnight into Tuesday. The rest of the week looks to be sunny with highs near 60 through Saturday.

The weather service has issued winter storm warnings for much of the central mountains and the Front Range, including parts of the I-70 mountain corridor, starting tonight and lasting until 3 p.m. Monday.

Last week’s storm brought up to a foot of snow atop the area resorts, but most all of that snow melted by the weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to keep open Independence Pass during the Grand Avenue Bridge construction in Glenwood Springs as an alternative to the detours and backups in Glenwood.

Updated road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1.