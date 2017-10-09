Sarah Cain commissioned for Elk Camp mural at Snowmass

Los Angeles–based painter Sarah Cain will produce a large-scale, site-responsive installation at the Aspen Skiing Co.'s Elk Camp restaurant on the Snowmass Ski Area, to be unveiled Nov. 24.

Cain creates playful, abstract installations with a bold use of color, improvisation and a variety of perspectives. Within her lyrical, energetic compositions, she incorporates found objects and recycled materials, transformed using the language of sculpture. The artist became known early in her career for seeking out opportunities to create expansive, temporary site-responsive works in such diverse and unexpected architectural spaces as a Masonic lodge, a parking lot, a hotel and an abandoned shopping mall, among other venues.

Cain's on-mountain artwork at Elk Camp will replace Shinique Smith's "Resonant Tides" and follow murals by Teresita Fernandez and Dave Muller at Elk Camp.