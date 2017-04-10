Ruedi Reservoir cracks down on mussels, invasive species | AspenTimes.com

Gates are being installed at the Ruedi Reservoir boat ramp to help prevent aquatic nuisance species' contamination of the lake, it was announced Monday.

Starting Monday, the ramp was closed to motor vehicles and trailered boats until the boat-inspection program starts in early May.

Once the inspection program starts, Ruedi will have set operating hours for use of any motor vehicle on the ramp. Boat inspectors will be in place and the ramp will be open from early May through October, weather permitting. During this time, mandatory inspections will occur seven days a week from sunrise until sunset.

Prior to the 2016 season, Ruedi was considered a moderate risk for invasive mussel infestation, but many who boat at Ruedi also take their boats to Lake Powell each year. Lake Powell has tested positive for mussels, elevating the risk at Ruedi.

Ruedi Water and Power Authority will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Basalt Library to discuss this year's inspection program. For more information, call the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District at 970-963-2266 or visit Colorado State Parks and Wildlife at http://www.cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/BoatInspection.aspx.