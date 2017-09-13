Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to host community picnic in Basalt

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will hold an appreciation party for its summer helpers from 5 p.m. until dusk Sept. 21 at Arbaney Park in Basalt.

The community picnic will include free food, drinks and live music from The Logan Brothers.

This summer, volunteers for the nonprofit rallied to help improve Capitol Creek Trail, Skyline Ridge Trail, Blue Ribbon Trail and Hanging Lake, among other outdoor locations.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has coordinated volunteer work in the area for 22 years. This past summer saw nearly 500 volunteers help the organization.

The picnic is open to everybody, whether they are volunteers or are just curious to learn more about Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

RSVP is required at rfov.org. For questions, email rfov@sopris.net or call 970-927-8241.