Roaring Fork Cycling to host bike swap May 6 | AspenTimes.com

Roaring Fork Cycling will host a bike swap at Crown Mountain Park near the BMX track from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6.

The bike swap will help valley riders — especially parents and kids — find quality, affordable used bikes and bike-related parts, accessories, clothing and components for the coming season while selling items they no longer need.

The nonprofit organization's swap is open to all types of bikes — from road to downhill, freeride to BMX — for all ages. Coaches, Aspen High School Team riders and volunteers will be on hand to help with pricing, bike selection and fit.

Bikes for sale can be dropped off at Crown Mountain Park between 8 and 9:30 a.m. May 6 near the BMX track and tennis courts. Unsold bikes must be collected between 2 and 4 p.m.

Twenty percent of all sales will go to support the Roaring Fork Cycling's valley-wide bike programs, including camps and clinics at Snowmass Village Recreation Center this June through August for kids in first through eighth grade and middle school and high school girls. Information and registration for these bike programs will be available on site during the bike swap and also at http://www.roaringfork cycling.org.

Beneficiaries also include Crown Mountain BMX and the Aspen/Basalt High School Mountain Bike Team.

For more information, visit http://www.roaringforkcycling.org or contact Heath Johnson at 970-618-8447, or email roaring forkcycling@gmail.com.