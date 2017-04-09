Review resumes Tuesday on El Jebel-area Tree Farm project | AspenTimes.com

The review of the Tree Farm project in El Jebel will resume Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Eagle County building office building adjacent to Crown Mountain Park.

The Eagle County Commissioners started the second round of review, called preliminary plan, last month. In Tuesday's meeting the topics will include the housing plan, the proposed real estate transfer assessment, childcare, development phasing, and mobility, transit and traffic.

The commissioners will also hold public comment.

The Tree Farm project was proposed by Ace Lane on land he owns on the north side of Highway 82, across from Whole Foods Market.

Lane and his Woody Ventures LLC wants to build 340 residential units and 134,558 square feet of commercial space on 22 acres. The commercial property would include a hotel. The residential component would include 43 affordable housing units.

The project has spurred mixed review. It received support from people who say it will provide desperately needed affordable housing. It has been criticized by people that say it provides too little affordable housing at too great of a cost in growth impacts.

A third meeting on the project has been rescheduled from April 25 to April 24 to avoid a conflict with a Basalt Town Council meeting. The April 24 meeting will also be held in El Jebel.

The Tree Farm application and staff report is available for review online at http://www.eaglecounty.us/Planning/Active_Land_Use_Applications.

Comments can be submitted online at planningcomments@eaglecounty.us.