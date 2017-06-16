UPDATE: Wanted man eludes officers at Canyon Creek home | AspenTimes.com

Garfield County law enforcement are on the lookout for a 36-year-old man with numerous active felony warrants after a daylong standoff at his residence Friday ended with authorities discovering he had escaped.

Garfield County's tactical team was in a standoff near Canyon Creek with a man who barricaded himself inside his home after authorities attempted to serve him with multiple arrest warrants.

Michael Rosinski, 36, has a lengthy criminal history, sheriff's office spokesman Walt Stowe said. He has 15 active warrants, six of which were felony warrants. The felony warrants include charges of assault on a peace officer, theft, trespassing, criminal mischief and failure to appear both controlled substances possession charges and more assault on peace officer charges.

Stowe said deputies attempted to serve Rosinski with these warrants at about 8 a.m. Friday,

"When deputies arrived this morning to serve the warrant, a man answering the description of Rosinski was observed on the rear deck; when confronted by police he quickly re-entered the house through a door leading from the deck," according to a press release issued early Friday evening.

The man barricaded himself in the residence on Lewis Loop. Due to the nature of these charges, "he was not someone we were going to walk away from," said Stowe. It's not like a traffic infraction where deputies might simply try again the next day, he said.

No gunfire had been exchanged.

Neighbors reported seeing law enforcement in tactical gear, with a negotiator trying to talk Rosinski out of the house through a PA system. A neighbor told the Post Independent that the negotiator could be heard saying that authorities had surrounded the residence.

Just before 1 p.m., authorities deployed gas into the home in an attempt to force the suspect out. The sheriff's Bearcat armored vehicle arrived on scene shortly after that. And within a few minutes a second round of gas was deployed into the other side of the house.

At 4 p.m., Stowe said that authorities had completed a sweep of the residence and had not yet located Rosinski. However, they did locate two dogs, which they were able to retrieve.

"It turned out the person sought after was no longer there," according to the statement.