Equipment malfunction leads to wild land fire near Basalt | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Police Department made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:

Saturday — Officers arrested Scott Agnew, 48, of Steamboat Springs, and charged him with DUI and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Sunday — Officers arrested Juan Hernandez de la Cruz, 20, of California, and charged him with DUI and underage possession of alcohol.

Sunday — Offices arrested Alicia Condit, 37, of Aspen, and charged her with physical harassment and domestic violence.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:

March 31 — Deputies arrested Laura Riegel, 59, of Basalt, and charged her with DUI and failure to drive in a single lane.

March 31 — Deputies arrested Nicholas Krueger, 25, of Aspen, on a Pitkin County Court warrant charging failure to comply with court conditions.

Saturday — Deputies arrested Manuel De Dios, 24, of Carbondale, and charged him with driving with a revoked license.

Tuesday — Deputies arrested Todd Babos, 46, of Aspen, and charged him with DUI and careless driving.

Wednesday — Deputies arrested Anthony Carreno-Rodas, 20, of Aspen, and charged him with criminal mischief and underage possession of alcohol.

The Snowmass Village Police Department made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:

March 31 — Officers arrested Nandi Andrade, 28, of Aspen, on a Garfield County Court warrant charging failure to appear.

Saturday — Officers arrested Ben Strauss, 37, of Carbondale, on an Aspen Municipal Court warrant charging failure to appear.