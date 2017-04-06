Equipment malfunction leads to wild land fire near Basalt | AspenTimes.com

Equipment malfunction leads to wild land fire near Basalt
April 6, 2017
The Aspen Police Department made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:
Saturday — Officers arrested Scott Agnew, 48, of Steamboat Springs, and charged him with DUI and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Sunday — Officers arrested Juan Hernandez de la Cruz, 20, of California, and charged him with DUI and underage possession of alcohol.
Sunday — Offices arrested Alicia Condit, 37, of Aspen, and charged her with physical harassment and domestic violence.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:
March 31 — Deputies arrested Laura Riegel, 59, of Basalt, and charged her with DUI and failure to drive in a single lane.
March 31 — Deputies arrested Nicholas Krueger, 25, of Aspen, on a Pitkin County Court warrant charging failure to comply with court conditions.
Saturday — Deputies arrested Manuel De Dios, 24, of Carbondale, and charged him with driving with a revoked license.
Tuesday — Deputies arrested Todd Babos, 46, of Aspen, and charged him with DUI and careless driving.
Wednesday — Deputies arrested Anthony Carreno-Rodas, 20, of Aspen, and charged him with criminal mischief and underage possession of alcohol.
The Snowmass Village Police Department made the following arrests between March 31 and Thursday:
March 31 — Officers arrested Nandi Andrade, 28, of Aspen, on a Garfield County Court warrant charging failure to appear.
Saturday — Officers arrested Ben Strauss, 37, of Carbondale, on an Aspen Municipal Court warrant charging failure to appear.
