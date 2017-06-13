Crash on Highway 82 near Basalt injures 2 people | AspenTimes.com

Two people received minor injuries Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 that first responders and other onlookers said looked like it could have been much worse.

The crash occurred at about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 82 and Arbaney Ranch Road, the main entrance and exit to the Roaring Fork Club, a private golf and fishing club, according to a Basalt police report. It closed lanes of the highway for a while.

A Suburban operated by the Roaring Fork Club pulled out of Arbaney Ranch Road into the path of a Jeep Cherokee heading downvalley on Highway 82, the report said. The Cherokee struck the rear driver's side tire of the Suburban, the report said.

While it was a T-bone accident, the Suburban didn't get struck directly in the passenger compartment, Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott said.

"We're very fortunate," Knott said. "The air bags in the vehicles did exactly what they're supposed to do."

The driver and one occupant of the Suburban were transported to a hospital. The driver of the Cherokee was checked at the scene and released.

Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the two people who were transported suffered minor injuries.

Knott said both vehicles suffered extensive damage. While the vehicles collided in the downvalley-bound lanes of Highway 82, the impact knocked the Cherokee into the paved median area and the Suburban came to rest across both upvalley-bound lanes.

The upvalley or eastbound lanes were temporarily closed, but authorities converted one downvalley lane into an upvalley bound lane to keep traffic flowing.

Knott said he anticipated the driver of the Suburban would be cited but his officers were conducting further interviews.