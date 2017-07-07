Aspen-area national forest, BLM restrict fires | AspenTimes.com

As fires flare up around western Colorado and the central mountains, fire restrictions are expanding on public and private lands, including the sprawling White River National Forest.

Stage 1 fire restrictions take affect at 12:01 a.m. today in the national forest, Bureau of Land Management administered lands, and the unincorporated and private lands in Eagle, Summit and Rio Blanco counties, according to an announcement by the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit.

The same fire restrictions were already in place in Pitkin, Garfield and Mesa counties.

"Fire restrictions on those lands will be in place until further notice," the fire management unit said in a statement. "Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire."

Fire managers reached the decision based on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.

The fire restriction comes at the time of year when visitors are flocking to the 2.3-million-acre White River National Forest, which stretches from south of Aspen into the Flat Tops, and from west of Rifle to Summit County. Campers outside of developed campgrounds and backpackers cannot start fires.

For more information about fire restrictions in these areas, go to: https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc/fire info_restrictions/index.html.