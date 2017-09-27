Red Miller, former Broncos coach who led team to Super Bowl XII, dies at 89

Red Miller, the former Broncos coach who guided the team to its first Super Bowl, died Wednesday from complications of a stroke. He was 89.

Miller was hospitalized in mid-September after suffering a stroke. His wife, Nan, told KUSA that he fell ill while watching the Broncos' season-opening win against the Chargers.

On Nov. 19, when the Broncos host the Bengals, Miller will be inducted as the 32nd member, and only the second coach, in the team's Ring of Fame.

"The Broncos have a proud championship history, and the person who helped start that winning tradition was Red Miller," Broncos CEO/president Joe Ellis said after the selection. "So many of our franchise's 'firsts' happened with Red as our head coach, most notably our first Super Bowl appearance back in 1977. It's the 40th anniversary of that Super Bowl XII team coached by Red, and that makes his Ring of Fame selection this year even more special."

Miller took over for John Ralston in 1977 and helped the Broncos to two six-game winning streaks and a 12-2 record in his first season as a head coach. The mark was their best of their then-18 seasons of existence. Denver finished atop the division, defeated the Steelers in the divisional round, then beat the Raiders in the AFC championship game to head to the Super Bowl. The Broncos lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-10 in Super Bowl XII in New Orleans, but Miller earned coach of the year honors by The Associated Press.

