Rally to support public lands in Glenwood today

Public lands proponents plan a rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in Centennial Park in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Across Ninth Street from the headquarters of the White River National Forest, America's most visited forest, advocates will make their case for defending public lands. Rally organizers say that "regulatory rollbacks, deliberate defunding and neglect steeped in questionable policy all threaten these iconic places like never before."

Among the speakers will be Sloan Shoemaker, executive director of the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop; David Ellenberger of the National Wildlife Federation; Bob Shettel of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers; Penn Newhard, founder and managing partner of Backbone Media; and Bill Fales of Cold Mountain Ranch.

Members of the public are invited to speak, as well. Comments at the event will be shared with our elected leaders.

Centennial Park is at Ninth Street and Grand Avenue in Glenwood.