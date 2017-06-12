Rafting party rescued from Roaring Fork River near Aspen Glen | AspenTimes.com

A rafting party got stuck Monday afternoon in the middle of the Roaring Fork River near Aspen Glen.

After over three hours of rescue efforts, emergency crews rescued the rafters around 4 p.m. All are safe.

It was a private party consisting of seven adults and two children. The party was stranded on a small island in the middle of the river after their raft became trapped under logs, according to a press release from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

A tethered rescue boat was used to move the rafters to another island, followed by a shallow water crossing to safety.

Garfield County Sheriff's Department, Garfield County Search & Rescue and Basalt fire crews were also part of the rescue.

"The river is beautiful and inviting, but please remember that it is relentless. Safety in and near the river is critical for everyone enjoying all that the rivers have to offer,” said Carbondale Deputy Chief Rob Goodwin in the press release.