Purgatory looks to install new ski lift

DURANGO — A new ski lift could be coming to the Purgatory Resort in Durango.

The Durango Herald reports the U.S. Forest Service would need to approve the Gelande lift, which was previously approved by the Forest Service to be a transfer lift, which would take skiers up the mountain but would not provide top-to-bottom skiable terrain.

Purgatory held an open house Tuesday at its headquarters in Durango to present the plans for the Gelande lift realignment, as well as several other upcoming mountain improvements.

By installing the Gelande lift at a different alignment than previously proposed, it would meet the increasing demand for advanced terrain on the front side of the mountain.

It also would help to reduce skier traffic in the congested Demon trail area of the resort.