Police seek man after altercation in Snowmass Village bar | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village police are asking for the public's help locating a man who was involved in a melee at a bar Thursday night that resulted in a local man being airlifted to a Grand Junction hospital.

Police were called to Zane's Tavern on Thursday shortly before midnight. A man had been knocked unconscious during an altercation, according to the report.

"After reviewing the video, we could see how this altercation seemed to build," Olson said. There were four or five people arguing over a period of about 10 minutes, he said.

As the argument escalated, a man jumped off a bar stool and threw a right hook that caught Jim Andre on the side of the head, Olson said. Andre, 63, is a longtime Snowmass Village resident who works at Pinons restaurant in Aspen. Olson said he didn't know anything more about Andre's condition.

Andre fell backward and hit his head on the floor of the bar, Olson said. Andre was knocked unconscious either by the blow or from hitting the floor. He was conscious when officers arrived but struggling to get up, according to Olson. He was taken by ambulance to Aspen Valley Hospital, then airlifted to Grand Junction, Olson said.

Olson said police want to talk to the man who threw the punch and get his side of the story. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He left Zane's immediately. Tape from the bar's surveillance system indicates he was with two other men, who didn't immediately depart the bar.

The three men are unknown by Snowmass Village police so the assumption is they were visiting.

Snowmass police printed stills from the video and went around to front desks of tourist accommodations Friday to see if they could determine where the men were staying. They had no luck, Olson said. They are also reviewing video from the public bus system.

Olson said they hope running the images of the men in newspapers will produce a tip. If anyone recognizes any of the men, call Snowmass Village Police Department at 970-923-5330.

scondon@aspentimes.com