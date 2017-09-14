Photos: Vintage cars take to streets of Snowmass for racing

From vintage Vettes to Formula One cars, Snowmass was turned into a racing venue Thursday as more than 60 classic cars roared around a make-shift route.

It was the first time in nearly 20 years a race of this caliber was in a Colorado mountain town. Thursday's track went up Lower Carriage Way then down Brush Creek road. The race was delayed a bit by rain in the mid-day but continued without issue.

The Snowmass Motoring Classic Weekend will continue Saturday with the car collections on display at the Snowmass town softball fields from 1:30 to 5 p.m.