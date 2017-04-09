PHOTOS: Pond-skimming and partying close out Aspen Highlands | AspenTimes.com

Were you out at Aspen Highlands' closing Sunday? It was another great party to end the season with scores of skiers and riders celebrating Halloween in April.

The ninth annual Schneetag pond-skimming didn't disappoint as five teams and a number brave souls tried to get across a 50-foot pond created mid-mountain.

As music blared and hundreds watch, most of the costumed crews tried to avoid getting wet but with little success. Many of those who got across dry or crashed before the pond celebrated the day with a dip in the chilly water.