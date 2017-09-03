Photos: Keith Urban makes debut at Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban capped a day of shows Saturday at Jazz Aspen Snowmass as fans were treated another great evening of weather and music.

Crowds were steady from the time St. Paul & The Broken Bones took the stage in the afternoon and really rolled in for the Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

The Labor Day weekend Experience finishes up Sunday with Maroon 5 headlining the day.