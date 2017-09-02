Photos: Hall & Oates show opens Jazz Aspen Snowmass weekend

In their first public Aspen show ever, Woody Creek resident John Oates and his buddy Daryl Hall opened the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Experience with a rousing show Friday night.

Fans started rolling in before 6 p.m. for the Lake Street Dive, and by the time the longtime Hall & Oates duo took the stage under clear skies and a bright moon, the venue was nearly packed.

Technically, Friday's show was not Hall and Oates' first together in Aspen. A few decades back, Hall and Oates played a private show for a friend's birthday party here at the old Double Diamond.

But playing together at Aspen's biggest pop music festival has been a goal for the duo since the Labor Day fest launched 22 years ago.