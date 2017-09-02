 Photos: Hall & Oates show opens Jazz Aspen Snowmass weekend | AspenTimes.com
Staff report

In their first public Aspen show ever, Woody Creek resident John Oates and his buddy Daryl Hall opened the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Experience with a rousing show Friday night.

Fans started rolling in before 6 p.m. for the Lake Street Dive, and by the time the longtime Hall & Oates duo took the stage under clear skies and a bright moon, the venue was nearly packed.

Technically, Friday's show was not Hall and Oates' first together in Aspen. A few decades back, Hall and Oates played a private show for a friend's birthday party here at the old Double Diamond.

But playing together at Aspen's biggest pop music festival has been a goal for the duo since the Labor Day fest launched 22 years ago.

