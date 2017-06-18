Photos: Food & Wine Classic weekend shots | AspenTimes.com

Food and wine fans enjoyed a wonderful weekend around Aspen for the 35th annual Food & Wine Classic.

Incredible food, fantastic drinks and incredible weather combined to make Saturday and Sunday memorable for the thousands who came to town. After the final sessions but before the final grand tasting Sunday, the Hotel Jerome was transformed into a beautiful brunch.

It was need for those who stayed out late Saturday night for the big Wine at the Mine event at Smuggler or Jimmy's Breakfast party on Saturday evening.

Be safe, foodie friends, and we'll see you for No. 36.

