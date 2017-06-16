 Photos: Food & Wine Classic Day 1 fun | AspenTimes.com

Photos: Food & Wine Classic Day 1 fun

Friday was the opening day for the 35th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

The day started with a 5k at 7 a.m. for the early birds, and those who slept in made it for the first grand tasting Friday just before lunch.

The classic runs through Sunday and is centered around Aspen's Wagner Park.

Good luck getting a table this weekend without reservations already.