Photos: Ajax closing day 2017 | AspenTimes.com

An "Extreme Slip and Slide" at more than 11,000 feet?

A Volkswagen-turned hot tub?

A live DJ and more good times than the seemingly never-ending supply of adult beverages will allow one to remember?

Of course. What did you think closing day was all about, skiing?

Aspen Mountain bid a fond farewell to the ski season Sunday with one final closing day party at the Sundeck, complete with all of the above. Ajax was the fourth and final of the Aspen-Snowmass mountains to close for the season, although it came a week after originally scheduled due to favorable snow conditions on the mountain.

While the ski season is officially over in Aspen, Old Man Winter isn't quite ready to let summer take root, as snow is in the forecast much of the next week.

