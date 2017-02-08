 Photo: Artists finishing the mural outside of the Westin in Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

The mural of Aspen trees outside of the Westin in Snowmass was completed Tuesday evening by Miami artists Alex Siniscalchi, pictured, and Rigo Leon. They worked on the 53-foot long and approximately 10-foot high mural for four days and received their inspiration for the background from the sky here in Colorado while putting in a piece of their Miami flavor artwork as well.