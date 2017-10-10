Phone, internet problems in Aspen and Valley after Centurylink line is cut

Residents in the Roaring Fork Valley have been experience phone and internet outages Tuesday after a Centurylink Fiber was cut in Carbondale, according to a Pitkin County alert.

“Internet, some cellular services & land lines at Aspen Valley Hospital are currently down. Some citizens in Pitkin County may not have services to call 911,” stated the release.

The Pitkin County Sheriff advises, if public can't reach 911 during the outage they should go to their local fire station to report emergencies.

There is not a known ETA on when service will be back up.