Peekaboo fire grows to 4,200 acres on remote BLM land west of Craig | AspenTimes.com

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control currently lists four active wildfires in the northwest part of the state: the Peekaboo Fire 50 miles west of Craig, the Mill Creek Fire north of Hayden, the Gutzler Fire 14 miles southwest of Kremmling and the Peak 2 fire near Breckenridge. Other noted fires have been extinguished or contained, according to the division's website.

Firefighters with the Northwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit are continuing their efforts to contain the Peekaboo Fire, which is now at 4,200 acres and burning in a remote, rugged area on Bureau of Land Management land 50 miles west of Craig, according to a Tuesday night release from BLM.

Thunderstorms in the area contributed to the fire activity.

The fire is burning in pinyon-juniper, grass and sagebrush on Peekaboo Ridge, just west of Irish Canyon and Moffat County road 10N and north of Highway 318. Both roads are currently open at this time, but anyone planning on traveling in the area is advised to be prepared for possible closures.

The Northwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit managers are in coordination with adjacent private landowners and Moffat County. Currently, crews are building hand lines and burning out to contain the fire. Protecting values at risk is a high priority.

Approximately three ranches, multiple ranch structures and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are located a couple miles south of the fire and are being monitored and patrolled by ground crews. Currently, no structures are threatened.

A temporary flight restriction is in place around the fire to allow air operations to proceed safely.