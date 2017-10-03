Aspen’s lift tickets to feature Solo cup art by Paula Crown

The work of artist Paula Crown, a member of the family that owns the Aspen Skiing Co., will be featured on Skico lift tickets this winter.

The five lift-ticket designs provide a curated view into Crown's sprawling sculptural installation, "SOLO TOGETHER."

"Using the form of the crushed red Solo cup in the form of 150 unique hand-painted plaster sculptures, the work unpacks the symbol of all-American fun," said a statement from Aspen Skiing Co. "The ubiquitous, single-use plastic cup offers an opportunity to contemplate a number of complex ideas including environmental awareness, the singular experience of togetherness, FOMO, and a consumer culture defined by abundance and optimism."

FOMO, or fear of missing out, is anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may be happening elsewhere, often triggered by posts on social media.

Skico has partnered in the past with institutions such as the Aspen Art Museum on the ongoing Art in Unexpected Places program.

"Our history in supporting and partnering with the arts community ties in perfectly with our core principles and our company's business philosophy," Mike Kaplan, Skico president and CEO, said in a statement. "Art, like skiing, is just another way to live passionately and honor the things that make this community shine."

Recommended Stories For You

In the past, commissioned works by internationally notable artists including Yutaka Sone, Peter Doig, Karen Kilimnik, Jim Hodges, Carla Klein, Mamma Andersson, Mark Grotjahn, David Shrigley, Mark Bradford, Anne Collier, Takashi Murakami and, last year, Laura Owens were used in the program.

The Art in Unexpected Places program continues to develop as a significant expression of the belief in the importance of bridging the relationship between commerce and culture.

Crown is an artist based in Chicago and Aspen. She is married to Jim Crown, managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co.

"Art provides space for important conversation," Paula Crown said in a statement. "Though provocative, the cups remind us to take note of each individual imprint in the world. Each cup was made to reflect a soft organic interior. We exist in dual modes, solo and together in larger social spheres.

"The red color sends two messages, of joy and alarm. Who will clean up after the party? How will we all manage the oppressive quantity of single-use plastic products? This is a challenge we need to address together," Crown added. "For the ski passes, abstracted photographs of the cups provided curious and new ways of viewing a common element."