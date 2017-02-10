 Overall contender Lara Gut tears ACL in training crash | AspenTimes.com

Bronze medalist Switzerland's Lara Gut

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Swiss skier Lara Gut will miss the rest of the world championships after tearing the ACL in her left knee in a race warmup on Friday.

Gut crashed while practicing for a slalom run in the combined event, where she was favored to finish with a medal after placing third in the opening downhill portion.

The 25-year-old overall World Cup champion was airlifted from the course and taken to a hospital in St. Moritz.

Gut tore the ligament and bruised her meniscus, but has not yet undergone surgery, the Swiss team said in a statement.

Though Gut rarely competes in slalom, she was a strong contender to add to the bronze medal she won in the super-G on Tuesday.

It is the second serious injury of Gut’s career. She missed the 2009-10 season after dislocating her right hip in a training crash in September 2009.