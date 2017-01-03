OrthoAspen lecture series starts next year | AspenTimes.com

OrthoAspen will play host to six community lectures starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Aspen Valley Hospital’s Oden Conference Center.

The first program, presented by Dr. Tom Pevny and titled “The Future of Orthopedics,” will address the role of biologics – things like platelet-rich plasma and stem cells – in orthopedic care, as well as the newest techniques in joint replacement surgery. Pevny is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who treats all types of orthopedic conditions but specializes in sports medicine and the diagnosis and treatment of the knee joint.

All presentations are free and open to the public. Some of the talks are mid-day, others in the evening. Parking is limited for the noon lectures; consider alternative transportation.

The schedule of the talks is as follows:

— Wednesday, Jan. 11, noon – “The Future of Orthopedics,” Dr. Tom Pevny

— Wednesday, January 18, 5:30 p.m. – “Common Shoulder Problems,” Dr. Namdar Kazemi

— Wednesday, January 25, 5:30 p.m. – “Problems of the Achilles Tendon,” Dr. Waqqar Khan-Farooqi

— Wednesday, February 8, 12 noon – “Neck Pain: The Effects of Aging,” Stanley Gertzbein

— Wednesday, February 15, 5:30 p.m. – “What’s New in Knee Replacement Surgery,” Dr. Leelee von Stade

— Wednesday, February 22, 5:30 p.m. – “Management of Hip Arthritis,” Thea Wojtkowski

It is unnecessary to pre-register. For more information, call 544-1296.