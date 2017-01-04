Open houses for proposed trail to Crested Butte | AspenTimes.com

A yearlong effort to plan a route for the envisioned Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail kicks off this month with open houses in Redstone and Carbondale.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails staff will host public open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Church at Redstone and from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the community room at Carbondale Town Hall.

About 14.5 miles of the new 83-mile trail, on the Carbondale and Crested Butte ends, have already been built, and about 19.5 miles of trail already exists in the national forests. The planning effort is focused on about 49 miles of missing links.

The trail between Carbondale and Redstone is envisioned as a multi-use connection, while the trail from Redstone up and over McClure Pass to Crested Butte would be a single-track route, except when utilizing short distances of existing two-track routes.

Pitkin County has taken on the role of lead planning agency for the trail, though it also involves the two national forests, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the town of Crested Butte and Gunnison County.

The status of planning for the trail can be found at http://www.pitkinostprojects.com and residents can sign up for email updates on the process as it moves forward. Click on the website’s “Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail” link.