Open houses for Aspen rental housing Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Housing Partnership will host a public discussion regarding three affordable-housing projects from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 5 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Limelight Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided.

Aspen Housing Partnership is a public-private partnership formed between the city of Aspen and Aspen Housing Partners LLC to develop and operate rental employee housing at the city-owned properties at 802 W. Main St., 517 Park Circle and 488 Castle Creek Drive.

“The open house sessions are designed for participants to understand the background for the rental housing project and to engage in each housing site location,” said Jason Bradshaw Aspen Housing Partners. “Participants will be given the opportunity to review early conceptual designs for each property and give feedback on many aspects of the project such as incomes served, density, character, scale and neighborhood fit.”

For information on the Aspen Housing Partnership, call or text the project information number at 970-618-5379, visit http://www.aspenhousingpartnership.com, or email the team at info@aspenhousingpartnership.com.