Mother dies, two kids hurt in chairlift fall at Granby Ranch | AspenTimes.com

A woman was killed and two children injured, one seriously, when they fell from a chairlift Thursday morning at Ski Granby Ranch.

The incident occurred at roughly 9:30 a.m. and involved three out-of-state visitors from a single family who fell from the Quickdraw Lift at Ski Granby Ranch.

Granby police said Thursday afternoon that an adult female died at Middle Park Medical Center-Granby as a result of the accident.

Two children, a 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl, were taken to Middle Park Medical Center as well. The 9-year-old was later flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in the Denver area, while the 12-year-old remained at the Granby hospital in stable condition.

Authorities had not released the names of those involved. The Granby Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Ranch and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

In a statement late Thursday, the Tramway Safety Board said, “The lift will be opened when deemed safe for public operation. This is an ongoing investigation, and there will be no further comment until the investigation is complete.”