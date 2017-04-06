 #AspenOnTheHill-Thursday, April 6 | AspenTimes.com

Sunny Thursday out on Aspen Mountain today. Anna Stonehouse takes a couple of runs on this bluebird day and finds a couple of leftover powder stashes but recommends the fast groomers until this afternoon. See for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.