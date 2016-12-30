AspenOnTheHill – Soaking up the sun and final days of 2016 on Ajax | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill – Soaking up the sun and final days of 2016 on Ajax



On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

What a day! The sky is blue, the sun is shining and temperatures are mild. Conditions are a little icy but the snow is definitely softening up some. Check it out in this Friday edition of #AspenOnTheHill.