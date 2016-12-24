 #AspenOnTheHill-Saturday, December 24 | AspenTimes.com

#AspenOnTheHill-Saturday, December 24

Happy Holidays Everyone! Anna Stonehouse takes a run on Aspen Mountain surrounded by people in great spirits. It was slightly windy up top but the sun was shining and the snow was in decent condition from the snowfall the day before. Watch for yourself in today’s edition of #AspenOnTheHill.