AspenOnTheHill – Friday, April 7 | AspenTimes.com

 #AspenOnTheHill – Friday, April 7

#AspenOnTheHill – Friday, April 7

Happy Friday, Aspen! It’s a beautiful, quiet day on Ajax, with temperatures in the low-60s and overall awesome conditions for the end of the season. We recommend sticking to the top half of the mountain for the best snow. Get on out there and enjoy it while you can; closing days are upon on us. Erica Robbie has your #AspenOnTheHill report today.