 #AspenOnTheHill – A white (almost) Christmas | AspenTimes.com

Back to: On The Hill

#AspenOnTheHill – A white (almost) Christmas

#AspenOnTheHill – A white (almost) Christmas

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

What a perfect day on the mountain! Four inches of fresh snow, few people on the slopes and warm temperatures – can’t beat it! Guest reporter Austin Robbie has your report in this Friday edition of #AspenOnTheHill.