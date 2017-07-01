On the Fly: Bring on the hatches | AspenTimes.com

This week we switch into summer fishing mode, as runoff is now subsiding and all streams and rivers are beginning to clear significantly.

Anglers keeping their eyes on the flows have seen the Roaring Fork dropping, usually reducing between 400 and 800 cubic feet per second daily. Smaller feeder streams are dropping as well, which adds to the good clarity we are now seeing valley-wide.

High country lakes are getting more fishable every day. High elevation spots take longer to thaw out, but spots like Cathedral and American are already beginning to fish well. Keep a few small streamers, damsels and attractor dries handy up there, and keep in mind that fishing high country early rather than late will play in your favor as we head into our usual monsoonal cycles of brief summer afternoon storms.

The biggest news of this week is the renowned green drake hatch has officially begun on the Colorado and lower Roaring Fork rivers. As most of you know, these huge mayflies emerge at twilight, although our guide staff have been seeing them hatch midday here and there on this week's commercial float fishing trips, which have been quite successful. Caddis hatches will keep you busy until the drakes start going, although most seasoned locals prefer to wait for the drake hatch versus "trashing" the water fishing caddis before the hatch ensues.

Whether Yellow Sallies, Pale Morning Duns, caddis or green drakes get your juices flowing, summer is here, the bugs are popping and it is time to get with the program!

