Officials announce first West Nile Virus death in Colorado

LOVELAND — Colorado officials say a Fort Collins resident has died of the West Nile Virus.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports the death is the first in Colorado caused by the disease, which is transmitted through mosquitoes and attacks the body’s nervous system. Officials did not release the victim’s name, the date of death or in what area of Larimer County they may have contracted the disease in their Tuesday announcement because of privacy concerns.

Health officials say four people in Larimer County have contracted the West Nile. Of the four cases, two have been categorized as the most-serious, neuroinvasive type.

Areas in Loveland have undergone spraying operations by crews from Vector Disease Control International throughout the summer.